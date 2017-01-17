Courtesy of Spotify
For those returning from colder regions, fall seems to be merely an extension of summer rather than the brisk, colorful season many know and love. In an effort to bring Fall to Malibu, here is a playlist full of acoustic melodies to listen to while cranking out the last few projects before winter break.
So grab your hot apple cider, put on this playlist, and prepare for hours of productivity.
Listen to the playlist below or find it here.
1. “I Think Ur A Contra”- Vampire Weekend
2. “Brick”- Ben Folds Five
3. “Promise”- Ben Howard
4. “I Don’t Wanna Love Somebody Else”- A Great Big World
5. “Warning Sign”- Coldplay
6. “Fear of Fear”- Passenger
7. “Everything”- Parachute
8. “Hold on to Now”- Lily & Madeleine
9. “Cheer Up Charlie”- Leslie Odom Jr.
10. “Song for the Waiting”- Aron Wright
11. “Your Song”- Ellie Goulding
12. “Young Bodies”- Westward to the Tide
13. “You’re the Reason I Come Home”- Ron Pope
14. “My My Love”- Joshua Radin
15. “Autumn Leaves – Deluxe Edition”- Ed Sheeran
16. “Forever Like That (Acoustic)”- Ben Rector
17. “I Don’t Care”- Jeremy Passion
18. “Bloom- Bonus Track”- The Paper Kites
19. “Stop This Train”- John Mayer
20. “The Gambler”- fun.
Follow Madeleine Carr on Twitter: @madeleinecarr23