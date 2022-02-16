Pepperdine Graphic

Beyond the Statistics: Joe Deluzio

by

Pepperdine men’s volleyball has consistently ranked in the top 10 this season. Rianna Dizon sat down with freshman outside hitter Joe Deluzio from Windermere, Fla. Deluzio said he comes from a very athletic family— his eight siblings have all competed as Division I athletes and some went on to play professionally.

“We do like a big football game [for] Christmas,” Deluzio said. “We’ve had to tell one of our sisters not to play a game with us because she gets too rowdy. It’s always competitive but there’s also so much love to it as well.”

____________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Rianna Dizon @riannadizon or rianna.dizon@pepperdine.edu